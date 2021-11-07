Mumbai: Two charred to death in building fire in Kandivali

Two persons were killed after a fire broke out at a flat in a 15-storey residential building in the Kandivali area of the city on Saturday.

The deceased had suffered 100 per cent burns in the incident due to which their identity could not be established, officials added.

Officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said that the fire was reported at a flat on the 14th floor of the Hansa Heritage building on Mathuradas Road in Kandivali (West) at around 8.30 pm.

Officials said that it was a Level-1 fire and four fire engines and three jumbo water tankers were sent to the site along with other equipment to douse the fire.

Dr Ajay Gupta from Shatabdi Hospital said that two victims were declared dead on arrival with 100 per cent burns. The identity of the deceased was not clear yet due to the extent of the burn injuries, Dr Gupta said.

Till the time of going to press, efforts were on to douse the fire. Mayor Kishori Pednekar also reached the spot. The reason behind the fire is not yet clear, said a fire brigade official.

The incident comes two weeks after a 30-year-old man died while 16 others were rescued after a major fire broke out on the 19th floor of a 60-storey luxury residential building in Mumbai’s Currey Road in the Lower Parel area.

The deceased Arun Tiwari used to work as a security guard in the building — One Avighna Park — and had gone up to the 19th floor to help residents down to safety when he got trapped in the fire. In an unsuccessful attempt to escape, he fell to his death from the balcony of the apartment.

Tiwari’s desperate attempt to hang on to the ledge and his horrific fall were captured on video, which got circulated on social media.

More updates to follow.