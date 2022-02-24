Mumbai: DCP shunted out after subordinates extort money from courier workers

The Mumbai police on Wednesday shunted out deputy commissioner of police (DCP, zone-2) Saurabh Tripathi from his posting after three policemen in his zone were charged with extorting money from angadias (courier workers). Tripathi has now been posted as DCP operations, considered a ‘side posting’, and DCP (local arms) Shashi Meena has been given additional charge of the zone.

A senior officer said:” Tripathi has been transferred from the post. We will be recording his statement in connection with the case and it will be part of the investigation. Further, he did not entertain the complainants when they approached him about the harassment by police officers under his jurisdiction.”

Last week, the Mumbai police registered a case against three policemen at the LT Marg police station for allegedly extorting money from courier workers by threatening them to reveal their activities to the income tax department. When the courier workers approached Tripathi, he allegedly did not take any action following which they approached Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale. The commissioner asked the additional commissioner of police (south region) Dilip Sawant to conduct an inquiry.

Sawant found the allegations against the policemen to be true following which an FIR was registered and the crime branch was asked to investigate the matter. The crime branch arrested a sub-inspector and an assistant police inspector while an inspector fled from the spot. The police are on the lookout for him.