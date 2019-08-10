Mumbai Retd DCP ‘covers up’ custodial death: Statement of man who approached police with video recorded

THE MUMBAI Police on Friday recorded a detailed statement of businessman Rajendra Thakkar, who had recently approached the Malad police station with a video clip in which a retired DCP is seen claiming to have covered up a custodial killing in 1990.

The Indian Express had on Friday reported about the video and that the Worli police, which is investigating the case, had written to Thakkar asking him to come for recording of statement.

Tanveer Nizam, Thakkar’s lawyer, told The Indian Express, “My client recorded his detailed statement before an inspector from the Worli police. We are satisfied with the statement.”

He added that they provided details of the allegations against the retired DCP, Bhimrao Sonawane, like the CCTV camera footage in which he is seen making claims of covering up the custodial death of Rattu Gosavi.

Nizam said that as per law, they would ask the police to register an FIR since a cognizable offence has been disclosed in the video.

The police remained tight-lipped about its next course of action.

“We may be required to record the statements of a few more people. We will also have to see if there is enough corroborative evidence to confirm the claims made in the video,” said an officer.

Sonawane, meanwhile, has maintained that he was just making up a story. He had claimed that Rattu Gosavi had died after jumping from the first floor of his home.

In the video clip, Sonawane is seen saying that Gosavi, who was arrested by the Worli police — he was then posted as an inspector in the police station — on May 1, 1989, had died in police custody.

He further claims that they had handcuffed the body and pretended that Gosavi had walked to the police vehicle, as they took him to a hospital from the police station. Sonawane and others got him admitted to JJ hospital to create an impression that he died there and not in police custody, he adds.

He is further seen saying that they planted his gun on Gosavi and rewrote the FIR to show that the deceased had fired at the police.

The conversation had taken place when Sonawane had visited Thakkar’s Malad office in October 2018, after the latter got an FIR registered against Sonawane’s daughter. Thakkar later handed over the video to the Malad police, which in turn transferred the case to the Worli police. Thakkar has also approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions that an FIR be registered against Sonawane.