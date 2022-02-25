Mumbai: Two days after arrest, Nawab Malik complains of ‘discomfort’, admitted to JJ Hospital

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after his arrest earlier this week, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he complained of discomfort and health issues.

Malik’s office, in a tweet, said he has been admitted to JJ Hospital for medical reasons.

As per sources from JJ hospital, Mallik was admitted to the hospital after blood drops were spotted in his urine. The doctors at the hospital are yet to make a diagnosis.

“Nawab Malik was taken to the hospital as per procedure immediately after he complained of discomfort. The doctors are examining him,” said an official, adding that Malik has so far “not cooperated” with the ED investigation.

Malik was arrested on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case filed against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. The ED is probing a Rs 85 lakh land transaction between Malik and Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood.