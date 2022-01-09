Mumbai: Daylighting of coastal road tunnel tomorrow

The BMC is spending Rs 12,721 crore on this project and there will be no toll for this road. (Express photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct the daylighting of the tunnel between Priyadarshini park and Marine Drive on the coastal road on Monday and this will be a major breakthrough in the project.

As part of the 10.58-km coastal road project from Princess Street Flyover at Marine Lines to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the civic body is constructing 2.07-km twin tunnels between Priyadarshini Park to Girgaon Chowpatty passing under Malabar Hill and the Arabian Sea near the coast.

A function will be held at 3.30 pm to mark the daylighting of the tunnel.

Municipal commissioner IS Chahal told The Indian Express: “It is a very important development for us. There is light at the end of the tunnel and the road will be completed in record time. We started work in June 2020 and will be completed by 2023.”

The Marine Drive-Worli road will be of eight lanes and will connect to the Worli Bandra sealink. The road will start near the Princess Street flyover in south Mumbai.

The next stretch from Bandra to Versova is being handled by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Chief engineer Vijay Nighot of the coastal road project said: “On Monday, the excavation work on the Priyadarshini Park to Marine Drive tunnel will be completed. Thereafter, we will dismantle the tunnel boring machine and use it to dig the Marine Drive – Priyadarshini Park tunnel and the second tunnel will be completed by November or December 2022.

The BMC is spending Rs 12,721 crore on this project and there will be no toll for this road. The project, which was the brainchild of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, had faced a lot of opposition from certain south Mumbai residents citing environmental destruction, backed by the ‘Save Aarey’ activists.