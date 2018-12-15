Mumbai: Day-long conference on ‘leadership for a better world’ today

OVER 10 distinguished speakers will be a part of the ‘Leadership for a Better World’ conference organised by New Acropolis Cultural Organisation on Saturday. The day-long conference will entail a series of panel discussions drawing from the experiences of its speakers from various fields.

From discussions on the concept of a ‘just society’ in the light of Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, to opinions on having a business outlook beyond profit, to musical performances, speakers at the event include Padma Shri awardee and Rajya Sabha member Anu Aga, Gandhian historian Dr Tridip Suhrud, author and photographer Pierre Poulain, Chetna Gala Sinha from Mann Deshi Bank, environmental activist Dr Vandana Shiva, Bhutan-based Dr Saamdu Chetri, author Fernand Schwarz, entrepreneur and philanthropist Ronnie Screwvala, engineer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, and Yaron Barzilay, founder of the New Acropolis Cultural Organization, Mumbai.

The event will bring together change-makers working in the fields of education, philosophy, ecology, anthropology, governance, microfinance and corporate social responsibility. The conference aims to draw out a resolution on Gandhi’s legacy, which will be shared with affiliated organisations in 50 countries.

New Acropolis was founded in 1957 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, by historian and philosopher Jorge Ángel Livraga Rizzi (1930-1991). It is an international organisation of a philosophical, cultural and social nature with over 40,000 volunteers. In October, 30 volunteers cleaned mangroves near Mumbai’s Navy Nagar. Volunteers were also part of learning survival skills in a three-day camping experience in Harishchandragad.

The event, to be held at the Taj Vivanta in Cuffe Parade, will see 244 participants. Aga, who co-founded Teach For India, and engineer Wangchuk, will discuss on education for sustainable development. Bhutan-based Chetri and historian Suhrud will discuss Bhutan’s gross national happiness (GNH) index and Gandhian philosophy.

Fernand Shwarz and Pierre Poulain, both authors, will discuss on the path of the Warrior of Peace to transform oneself and the world. Dr Shiva will speak at a session titled ‘Reconnecting with Nature’.

New Acropolis is part of an international non-profit association called International Organization New Acropolis.