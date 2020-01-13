Mumbai: Day after Wadia hospital stops admitting patients, BMC says will clear dues by next week

On Saturday, the hospital had put out a notice claiming that it has stopped admitting critical patients since it could not afford medical equipment and supplies, as BMC had stopped clearing dues. (File photo) On Saturday, the hospital had put out a notice claiming that it has stopped admitting critical patients since it could not afford medical equipment and supplies, as BMC had stopped clearing dues. (File photo)

A day after Wadia hospital in Parel, specialising in maternal and child care, stopped admitting patients due to paucity in funds and blamed the BMC for not clearing dues, the civic body on Sunday said that pending dues of the last quarter will be paid by next week.

Amey Ghole, chairperson of the civic health committee, said BMC has paid the hospital till September 2019. He added that while the civic body will now pay for the October-December quarter as well, it will deduct 10 per cent of dues as the hospital has not complied with rules.

On Saturday, the hospital had put out a notice claiming that it has stopped admitting critical patients since it could not afford medical equipment and supplies, as BMC had stopped clearing dues.

While announcing a protest from January 13 to 15, demanding payment of salaries and pension, the Lal Bavta General Kamgaar Union — under which employees and nurses of Wadia come — has asked BMC to pay.

Rs 110 crore in dues to Wadia hospital to run the children and maternal departments.

In 2010, the hospital had entered into a contract with BMC and the state government to run its units Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Nawrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital. The BMC is supposed to pay for 75 per cent of the operational cost of Bai Jerbai Wadia hospital, besides sharing the operational cost of the maternity hospital with the government.

Ghole claimed there were multiple reasons for withholding dues since last October. “KEM hospital dean and accounts officer (from BMC health department) must be a part of the hospital’s managing committee… this is yet to happen. Scrutiny of accounts had shown that 14 to 18 employees were receiving double salaries… this needed to be scrutinised. Also, the hospital was not using the scheduled medicines that the BMC advised,” he added.

The hospital subsequently had to shut admissions in cardiology, neurology, nephrology, orthopaedic and pathology departments on Saturday citing it could no longer pay vendors. In all, BMC has to pay Rs 31.44 crore to Nawrosjee hospital and Rs 105.85 crore to Bai Jerbai hospital.

On BMC claiming that the hospital has not followed rules, Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, medical director at Wadia hospital, said: “We have complied with all terms and conditions as per the government resolution. A PIL in this matter has been filed in court, the matter is now sub judice.”

A hospital spokesperson said as per the trust deed, four members from BMC should be on the board of management for Bai Jerbai Wadia hospital and two members each from BMC and the state for Nawrosjee hospital. “It it is up to BMC to decide whom they want to appoint.”

Nana Parab, from Kamgaar union, said staffers and nurses have not received their December salary. “The hospital is still functional but not all departments are smoothly running.”

