Mumbai: Day after teen swept away at Marine Drive, his body found

A day after a 13-year-old boy went missing after falling into the sea at Marine Drive, his body was found on Sunday. Search and rescue operations conducted jointly by the Mumbai Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Indian Coast Guard and Navy began at dawn on Sunday after being suspended on Saturday when night fell.

Officials involved in the effort said they spotted Sahil Khan’s body in the water, some distance away from the shore at Princess Street Flyover, where he had fallen in on Saturday afternoon.

The teenager, who stayed in Nagpada, had gone to Marine Drive with his friends after school on Saturday after telling his parents that he was going to play in a park near his home.

Waves as high as 4.74 metres had lashed the coast on Saturday afternoon as police struggled to keep surging crowds from venturing too close to the promenade.

Minutes after Khan went under, 22-year-old Nariman Point resident Javed Shaikh, who was passing by on his motorbike, had stopped upon spotting a crowd at the promenade and dived into the water to try and rescue Khan. However, he was soon overpowered by the waves and drowned. His body washed ashore and was fished out by rescuers at 7 pm on Saturday.

A case of accidental death was registered at Marine Drive police station.