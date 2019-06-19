Mumbai: Day after ‘IED device’ found near school, cops send samples for forensic test, ATS joins probe

Written by Gorge Vera

A day after a suspected IED device was found near a school in Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli area, a team from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday visited the spot and joined the investigation. The police also sent the samples of the device to a forensic laboratory to identify the kind of explosives used.

“They (the ATS) are part of our investigation. We have sent the samples to the forensic lab and are waiting for the results. As of now, there are no suspects but we are investigating,” said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar. The Navi Mumbai police has been on alert after the device was found in the area, sources said.

The suspected IED device, which was encased in a cement and iron box, was destroyed by the bomb squad late Monday night, sources said.

The device was found with a timer near the school premises.

On Monday evening, the school guard informed the police about seeing wires and a timer lying on the ground outside the school premises, police said.

“The school staff first tried to take out the wires before calling us. We called the bomb disposal squad, who took the bomb to a safe space and then caused a controlled explosion,” said an officer from Kalamboli police.

“As of now, there is no connection of this incident to the Uran incident, where messages were scrawled on the bridge. That was the work of a mentally deranged man. However, we are investigating and are looking at all angles,” said a senior officer from the Navi Mumbai police.