Mumbai: Day after getting out of jail for ‘stalking her, man molests same woman’

A day after he was released from prison for stalking her, a man allegedly molested the same woman and was arrested again.

According to police, the accused was arrested four months ago for allegedly stalking a 23-year-old woman in his locality for the past two years, during which she filed several non-cognisable complaints against him. The accused allegedly harassed the woman by repeatedly asking her to marry him.

Police said on Friday, after he returned home from prison, the accused learnt that the woman was engaged to be married and flew into a rage.

“He went to the woman’s building and demanded to know why she had got engaged without his knowledge. He abused her and pulled her scarf,” said a police officer. The woman alerted police, following which a case was registered against him and he was placed under arrest.