Mumbai: Day after gas leak, Kasturba hospital gets go-ahead to resume operations

Mumbai fire brigade team at Kasturba Hospital after an LPG gas leak was reported on Saturday (PTI photo)

Residents from nearby residential buildings and chawls of Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokali east were allowed to go back home late on Saturday night after fire brigade and a team of HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) successfully completed decanting of a leaked LPG tank. The fire brigade has also given the hospital the go-ahead to occupy the building that was vacated following the leakage.

Officials from Mumbai fire brigade said that now situation is under control and as a precautionary measure, fire engine and water tanker have been kept on standby in the hospital premises.

Chief fire officer Hemant Parab said that experts from HPCL helped in decanting of leaked LPG storage tank and after that leakage detector machine was used to ensure there is no leakage in the area. Decanting was completed by late Saturday evening.

“There was 4 metric tonne gas remaining in the LPG tank when the leakage started. A vehicle from HPCL was brought for decanting. It is a very specialised job as there is always a risk of accidents while doing the transfer of gas. Now the situation is completely under control and we allowed residents living in nearby buildings and chawls to go home late in the night, “Parab told The Indian Express.

The LPG storage tank had a capacity of 10 metric tonne and at the time of leakage 5 metric tonne was remaining.

He added, “we have also asked the hospital to move patients in building that was evacuated. A huge disaster was averted. Now there is no risk.”

On Saturday, 58 patients, including 20 Covid-19 cases, were shifted from building number 148 in the hospital premises to another building after the gas leakage.

Dr Chandrakant Pawar, medical superintendent, Kasturba Hospital was not available for comment.