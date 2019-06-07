Mumbai: Day after fake explosive found on train, police detain suspect

A day after an “explosive”, which police later discovered to be fake, was found in a long-distance train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), the Mumbai Police registered an FIR and detained a suspect from Buldhana. They said the fake bomb had been placed by the suspect, who wanted to “defame” the husband of a woman he was friends with in the past.

On Wednesday, the railway police was alerted about a suspicious bag spotted inside the Shalimar Express which runs between Howrah and Mumbai.

“The bag in which wires and batteries were found also had the name and mobile number of a person. The number turned out to be that of someone based in Buldhana,” said a police officer.

“Even in the past, the suspect had tried to wreck their marriage. Prima facie, it appears he wanted to defame her husband and hence kept suspicious articles in the bag with his name and number so that the police would arrest him,” the officer said.