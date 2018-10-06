Mumbai: Day after ex-model found dead, son held for culpable homicide

A case of accidental death was registered at Oshiwara police station on Thursday. A case of accidental death was registered at Oshiwara police station on Thursday.

A DAY after a former model was found dead at her Lokhandwala residence, the Mumbai Police on Friday arrested her son on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The police said Sunita Singh (49) could have succumbed to injuries on her head after getting into a fight with her son Lakshya (22). An IPS officer said: “We have arrested the deceased’s son on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

On Thursday, Sunita was found dead at her Lokhandwala residence after the police said she hit her head on a wash basin and fell to the floor. Sunita was at her apartment with Lakshya and his girlfriend Ayesha Priya (21). A senior IPS officer had said the trio had consumed a large amount of alcohol on Wednesday night and early Thursday. According to the police, Singh and her son allegedly started fighting physically during which she fell and hurt her head, leading to her death.

A case of accidental death was registered at Oshiwara police station on Thursday. The police questioned Laskhya and Ayesha regarding the death on Thursday and Friday. Sunita had been working on modelling assignments until two years ago while Lakshya and Ayesha are students.

