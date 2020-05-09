Mumbai: Day after Central team’s visit, BMC commissioner transferred

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday evening transferred the high-profile bureaucrat as additional chief secretary to the Urban Development department. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday evening transferred the high-profile bureaucrat as additional chief secretary to the Urban Development department.

A day after the Central team’s visit to Mumbai and its observations on the rising COVID-19 cases inside containment zones in the city, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday transferred Mumbai civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

Thackeray on Friday evening transferred the high-profile bureaucrat as additional chief secretary to the Urban Development department. Iqbal Singh Chahal, who was holding the Urban Development secretary’s post, has succeeded Pardeshi as Mumbai’s new civic chief.

At the epicentre of the pandemic, the city has so far reported 12,142 cases and 462 deaths.

On Thursday, a Central team, headed by Joint Secretary (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) Lav Agarwal had visited Mumbai for an on-spot assessment. Sources said the Central team had red-flagged a rise in cases in the city’s containment zones.

Pardeshi, a 1985-batch IAS officer, took over as the Mumbai civic chief on May 11, last year from Ajoy Mehta (who became the chief secretary) after serving almost five years as the additional chief secretary to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In that post, Pardeshi was seen as the most powerful bureaucrat in Mantralaya. After taking over the reins of the state last November, Thackeray had continued with Pardeshi as the civic chief.

