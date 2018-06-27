Mumbai: Day after cave-in, 45 families return to evacuated building

Damaged cars at Lloyd’s Estate in Wadala. Prashant Nadkar Damaged cars at Lloyd’s Estate in Wadala. Prashant Nadkar

A DAY after nearly 120 families at Lloyd’s Estate in Wadala were forced to vacate their homes fearing that the building could be structurally unsound after the compound wall and a portion of the land slipped into an adjoining pit, around 45 families have returned. This was after the building hired an independent structural engineer who, after inspection, reportedly certified that the building was fit to live in.

On Monday, eight cars were damaged and a few are still stuck in the muck-filled pit of an under-construction building being constructed by Dosti Realty Ltd after the common compound wall and a part of the driveway of the parking lot of Lloyd’s Estate caved in on Monday morning following torrential rains.

Meanwhile, the residents plan to approach either IIT Mumbai or VJTI to seek assistance with a geotechnical survey of the building. The residents claim that the builder failed to conduct a geotechnical survey despite the building being built on marshy land.

“After speaking to a few experts in the aftermath of Monday’s incident, we have learnt that there is a need to conduct a geotechnical survey. With the builder showing no interest in ensuring our safety, we have decided to approach either IIT Mumbai or VJTI for the same. We will soon write to them after holding a meeting,” said Ashwin Deshmukh, a resident of the building.

The resident also alleged that on Tuesday despite the BMC issuing a notice of stop work order to the builder, Dosti Realty Ltd, work on the pit didn’t stop. “We had to record a video and show it to the BMC officials to make them believe that their order was being violated. It was only after we gave proof that the civic official intervened and stopped the work at the site,” added Deshmukh.

“As we live in the D-wing that is precariously close to the landslip, on Monday we decided to vacate the premises and were living with our relatives.. However, on Tuesday afternoon, the society members posted the certificate issued by the structural engineer on our common WhatsApp group that certified the building as safe and hence we returned,” said a resident who did not wish to be named. Meanwhile, two more cars were extracted from the pit on Tuesday and two more are still stuck in the muck.

A statement issued by the society said, “The Wadala Heights Society is moving legally to seek assurance of the safety and structural integrity of the entire area including the Wadala Heights property and to ensure that Dosti Realty does not resume operations at the adjoining site which precipitated the incident of 25th June. The society is looking at this assessment to be certified by a competent independent agency, and furthermore seek compensation and damages from Dosti Realty and hold them accountable.”

Dosti Realty Ltd also issued a statement, claiming it was carrying out remedial work. “We are carrying out remedial measures as suggested by the court commissioner Shantilal Jain and accordingly, the work of backfilling and concretisation at the caved in portion is going on under the supervision of our consultants and engineers. On account of natural slope and gravity, certain amount of backfilling is resettling, which is normal and part of the process. Since the matter is sub-judice, we would refrain from commenting any further.”

