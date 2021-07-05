Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim aide’s gang member arrested, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Monday arrested Mohammed Khan alias Sonu Pathan, alleged to be an important member of the network of Dawood Ibrahim aide Chinku Pathan, from Mumbai’s Pydhonie.

An officer said Khan was involved with major Mephedrone traffickers like Pathan and Arif Bhujwala, who had been arrested earlier. As much as 5.375 kg of Mephedrone (MD), 6.126 kg of Ephedrine, 990 gram of Methamphetamine, Rs 2,18,25,600/ and two weapons had been seized from them.

Khan is also alleged to be involved in a case where one Iqra Qureshi had been arrested with a commercial quantity of MD earlier. “Khan is a dreaded gangster and has seven cases of IPC offences registered against him at Pydhonie,Dongri, Kalachowki and Shivaji Park Police Stations,” the officer said.

In a second operation, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 57 gm MD from Mohd Ali Road and intercepted two accused, Asif Iqbal shaikh of Mohammad Ali Road and Pranav Shah of Borivali east.

Officers said Shaikh and Shah were allegedly going to deliver the 57 gms of MD (commercial quantity) to local customers when they were apprehended. Their network is active around Md. Ali Road and they cater to local users and peddlers of MD, an officer added.