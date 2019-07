Alleged Dawood Ibrahim aide, Riyaz Bhati, has been arrested in connection with a cheating case. Bhati was arrested by the Crime Branch on July 2 for allegedly using forged documents to secure a membership of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

An officer said that in 2015, Bhati had used a fake possession letter of a Santacruz-based flat and cheated a person of Rs 18 lakh.

“Since these facts came to light now, we have arrested him,” an officer said.