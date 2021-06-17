Mumbai: Dance teacher arrested for stealing from senior citizens

Police said Ekta, who is from Bihar, came to Mumbai three years ago.

THE ANDHERI police have arrested a 24-year-old dance teacher for allegedly stealing from a 62-year-old woman. Police said that the woman, a Bcom graduate, is wanted in several other cases started stealing from people to fund her livelihood during the lockdown.

Police said the woman would visit the house of senior citizens under the pretext of staying there as a paying guest and in their absence, she would flee with their valuables.

In one such case, a senior citizen identified as Aida Rodriguez, a resident of JB Nagar in Andheri east, had lodged a complaint on May 29 that a young woman stole the valuables worth Rs 1.7 lakh from her cupboard.

“The woman said that she was looking for a house that allows paying guests because it is cheaper as compared to renting a whole house. She waited there for a while and when the complainant got busy with house chores, the woman stole the valuables and escaped,” said an officer.

“The autorickshaw drivers were called for inquiry who revealed that she was dropped at Four bungalows in Andheri west,” said an investigator.

Based on the investigation, the woman — identified as Ekta Anand — was then located and arrested.

“We have come to know that she has been doing this to survive in Mumbai. She works as a dance teacher and she hasn’t been earning enough during the lockdown that made it difficult to fund her livelihood,” an officer said.

“On May 23, she had attempted to steal valuables from another senior citizen in Amboli. But, the senior citizen sensed something amiss and asked her to leave,” the officer added.

She was produced in court on Wednesday and was remanded in police custody.