Mumbai: Daily wage worker stabbed, robbed of cash near LTT station, 2 held

A 42-year-old daily wage worker was allegedly stabbed and robbed of cash and valuables by three assailants near LTT station early on Tuesday. Police have arrested two accused in the case.

Senior Inspector Chandrashekar Bhabal of the Nehru Nagar police station said complainant Umesh Manmohan Mishra, a Bihar native, who used to work in Mumbai, moved to Gujarat during the lockdown.

After working there for a few months, he decided to go back to Bihar. As he was not getting a long-distance train ticket from Vapi to his native place, he had asked one of his relatives in Mumbai to book a ticket for him.

“Once the ticket got confirmed, he came to Mumbai from Vapi early on Tuesday. While walking towards the LTT terminus, the trio stopped Mishra near railway building number 11 at Sabale Nagar,” the police said.

The trio then demanded money from Mishra, but as he refused, they stabbed him on his thigh, took his mobile phone and cash and fled. With the help of the passersby, the complainant reached the Mumbai police control room after which the Nehru Nagar police station was informed about the incident.

“We went to the spot and rushed him to hospital,” said an officer. A case was registered under Sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The investigators showed Mishra the pictures of history sheeters maintained at the police station. “After he identified them, we got the information on their location through our informers. Eventually, two of them were arrested by 11 am on Tuesday,” an officer said.

The two arrested accused – Adnan Akhil Ahmed Ansari (23) and Yogesh Ganesh Diple (21) – are residents of Jagruti Nagar in Kurla. The police said they were produced in court and remanded in police custody.

“We learnt that they are drug addicts and therefore, they rob passersby to fund their addiction,” added an officer. Mishra is out of danger and left for Bihar, the police said.