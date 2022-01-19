Mumbai daily Covid numbers rise marginally; slight spike in state tally

THE DAILY Covid cases in Mumbai increased marginally by 3.2% on Tuesday with the addition of 6,149 new patients. The state also recorded a marginal rise with 39,207 new cases and 53 deaths.

On Monday, out of the 47,574 tests conducted, 5,956 were detected positive. On Tuesday, the city conducted 47,700 tests, of which 6,149 returned positive. This takes the test posivity rate (TPR) — the ratio of samples turning positive to the total tests — to 12.8%.

Out of the total diagnosed patients, 5,165 were asymptomatic and only 95 required hospitalisation. As on Tuesday, 5,265 beds out of 38,116 were occupied.

Due to the drop in cases since January 12, the active number of patients has also dropped drastically in the period. On January 12, the city had 1,02,282 active cases which has dropped to 44,084 by January 18.

The state also witnessed a surge in cases — from 31,111 on Monday to 39,207 on Tuesday. But more concerning is the death toll which increased by over two fold. On Monday, the state recorded 24 deaths that surged to 53 within 24 hours.

As per the public health department, all the recent deaths are being recorded among patients above 60 years with severe comorbidities.

“Although the infection is mild, it can be severe among patients with already existing comorbidities. We haven’t witnessed deaths among the younger population,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.