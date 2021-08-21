Mumbai: Daily Covid cases cross 300 again

AFTER RECORDING the lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since April 2020, i.e., at the start of the first wave, at 190 four days ago, the city’s daily cases crossed 300 on Friday. On Friday, the city registered 322 new Covid 19 infections.

In the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted the highest number of tests in a single day — 56,566. Out of the total, 38,100 were rapid antigen tests.

A day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had conducted 52,482 tests. During the peak of the second wave when the city was under lockdown in May the civic body conducted below 30,000 tests in a day.

The daily caseload in the city has been below 300 for the last 12 days. A steady decline was recorded in the number of daily cases since July.

Currently, there are 2,760 active cases in the city, of which 451 are in critical condition. In the past 20 days, the number of active cases in the city has dropped by 2,127.

The weekly growth rate is 0.03 per cent. During the second wave in the April-May period, Covid’s weekly growth rate was 25 times higher at 0.78%.

With the resumption of local train services for those who are fully vaccinated and extended operating hours for markets and shops in the city and the looming threat of the third wave, ward officers have been directed to increase the daily testing and contact tracing.

In the last 24 hours, the corporation traced 1,326 high-risk contacts of the Covid positive patients.