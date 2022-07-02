Mumbai daily Covid-19 caseload drops with 978 fresh Covid cases; Maharashtra logs 3,249

Updated: July 2, 2022 1:58:02 am
New Covid cases in Mumbai dropped further to 978 on Friday, a day after the city registered 1,265 cases.
Mumbai’s daily caseload plunged by 22.6 per cent in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 7.8 per cent in the city with 12,452 tests conducted on Friday.
The city also witnessed two Covid-related deaths. A nine-year-old girl, who had underlying comorbidities such as epilepsy and glycogen Storage Disorder Type III, succumbed to the infection.
The other patient who died was a 72-year-old male with a comorbidity in the form of epilepsy.
Best of Express Premium
Meanwhile, the state recorded 3,249 new cases and four more deaths on the day. Active Covid cases stood at 23,996 as of July 1.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-