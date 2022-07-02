Mumbai daily Covid-19 caseload drops with 978 fresh Covid cases; Maharashtra logs 3,249

New Covid cases in Mumbai dropped further to 978 on Friday, a day after the city registered 1,265 cases.

Mumbai’s daily caseload plunged by 22.6 per cent in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 7.8 per cent in the city with 12,452 tests conducted on Friday.

The city also witnessed two Covid-related deaths. A nine-year-old girl, who had underlying comorbidities such as epilepsy and glycogen Storage Disorder Type III, succumbed to the infection.

The other patient who died was a 72-year-old male with a comorbidity in the form of epilepsy.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 3,249 new cases and four more deaths on the day. Active Covid cases stood at 23,996 as of July 1.