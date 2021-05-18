Mumbai daily caseload dips below 1000, positivity rate at 5.3%

Out of 679 deaths reported on Tuesday, 422 were in the last 48 hours and 277 were from last week.

MUMBAI RECORDED 961 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, a record low since the second wave surged in March. The city’s positivity rate has dipped to 5.3 per cent from 18 per cent a month ago.

On Tuesday, the daily caseload dipped below 1,000 for the first time since March 2. Until a month ago, Mumbai was recording over 8,000 cases daily. The dip in new cases is due to a steady decline in the viral infection, but total number of tests are also fewer than previous days. Mumbai conducted 17,920 tests on Tuesday, of which 961 were detected to be positive. On Monday, 17,640 tests conducted and 1,240 were detected to be positive. On May 16, it conducted 22,430 tests and detected 1,544 positive cases. There are 13,561 patients admitted across isolation centres, and at least 17,745 beds are vacant at isolation wards, hospitals and dedicated Covid health centres.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the number of people visiting laboratories for Covid testing has reduced, an indication in the decline of infection rate. “We have instructed all wards to increase testing to 30,000. In a day or two, testing will increase. The reduction in tests is also due to lockdown and people are contained within their homes,” he said. Civic officials said they expected cases to rise a little with increase in testing.

Mumbai reported 44 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 14,316. Across the state, 28,438 new cases were recorded on the day and 679 deaths were reported taking the toll to 83,777. The top high burden districts are Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Chandrapur.

While Mumbai witnessed a significant dip in positivity rate, districts like Buldhana, Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Satara and Sindhudurg have more than 30 per cent positivity rate. Maharashtra’s average positivity rate stands at 22.5 per cent.

On Tuesday, Pune reported 1,090 new cases and 13 deaths, Nagpur 600 cases and 20 deaths, Nashik 962 cases and 15 deaths, and Thane city 177 cases. Fresh cases have peaked in rural parts of several districts and consistently dipped in urban areas. Ahmednagar rural areas recorded 1,917 new cases on Tuesday, Nashik rural 1,284, Beed 1,295, Sangli 1,740, and 652 in Osmanabad. The state’s active caseload has reduced to 4.19 lakh.

