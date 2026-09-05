7-year-old boy killed in Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai; 32 injured

Emergency rooms across city hospitals were crowded as injured participants in the Dahi Handi celebrations flocked for treatment. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

A seven-year-old boy was killed while celebrating Dahi Handi in Mumbai as part of Janmashtami celebrations after a brick column of a single-storey structure collapsed on Saturday afternoon. The festivities saw at least 32 people getting injured in the city.

According to preliminary information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident was reported at 3.01 pm at Malad Malvani’s Ekta Welfare Society. A troupe of children were forming human pyramids as a part of the Dahi Handi celebrations to mark Janmashtami.

“They had tied a rope with the Dahi Handi pot to a tree on one end and to a brick column of a house on the other side. While breaking the pot, the brick column gave way under pressure and collapsed,” a civic official said.