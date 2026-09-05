7-year-old boy killed in Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai; 32 injured

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A seven-year-old boy was killed while celebrating Dahi Handi in Mumbai as part of Janmashtami celebrations after a brick column of a single-storey structure collapsed on Saturday afternoon. The festivities saw at least 32 people getting injured in the city.
According to preliminary information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident was reported at 3.01 pm at Malad Malvani’s Ekta Welfare Society. A troupe of children were forming human pyramids as a part of the Dahi Handi celebrations to mark Janmashtami.
“They had tied a rope with the Dahi Handi pot to a tree on one end and to a brick column of a house on the other side. While breaking the pot, the brick column gave way under pressure and collapsed,” a civic official said.
The collapsed brick portion struck seven-year-old Rudra Kadam in the head, leading to serious injuries. Subsequently, he was taken to the Malvani General Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Meanwhile, at least 32 Govindas (participants in the Dahi Handi celebrations) forming human pyramids have been injured across Mumbai till 3.30 pm Saturday.
Emergency rooms across city hospitals were crowded as injured Govindas flocked for treatment. Of the 32 injured, four are undergoing treatment across civic hospitals in the island city division, while the rest have been discharged.
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