Cycle lanes, safe parking needed to sustain Mumbai dabbawalas’ green transport mode: Survey

While all of Mumbai’s dabbawalas who use cycles for tiffin delivery want safe parking spaces, 89 per cent of them want dedicated cycle lanes in the city, a perception survey has found.

The survey, conducted among 220 out of 500 dabbawalas across nine neighbourhoods of the Maharashtra capital by the Waatavaran Foundation and supported by the Sustainable Mobility Network, aimed to understand the state of the cycling infrastructure and the challenges faced by dabbawalas who use it.

“The survey has brought out facts about how Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas are contributing to the city’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The survey shows that 92 per cent of all the respondents use cycles as their primary mode of transport. The survey also shows the dabbawalas’ commitment to clean air and their progressive stand of urging other last-mile delivery partners to opt for bicycles. I certainly think that this survey report, a comprehensive document on the topic, will serve as reference material for the climate change committee of the Maharashtra legislature,” Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said Thursday while launching the report, “Mumbai Dabbawalas’ Excellent Model of Sustainable Transport”.

Narwekar said he would urge the state government and other agencies working on climate change to take note of the report and to assist the dabbawalas in their efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Making a strong case for clean and sustainable deliveries, 86 per cent of the dabbawalas believed that deliveries on cycles would improve air quality, while 71 per cent wanted all last-mile deliveries to take place on cycles.

“The survey results show that in order to reduce emissions in Mumbai’s delivery industry, the dabbawala community needs considerable support. More [sections] should come forward to work closely with our government to guarantee secure parking spaces, inclusive infrastructure and dedicated cycle lanes. There is an urgent need to decarbonise the last-mile delivery industry and dabbawalas are showing the way,” said Bhagwan Kesbhat, chief executive of Waatavaran.

Talking about the challenges they face, 75 per cent of the respondents said road traffic affected their efficiency and that road safety was a cause for concern for all cyclists.

Since local trains are the second-most crucial mode of transport for dabbawalas, 68 per cent of the respondents said the railway infrastructure should be cycle-inclusive, with separate wagons and ramps for cycles and tiffins at stations.

“Such a survey was never carried out for us before. It has revealed important aspects of dabbawalas’ cycling in the metro city. We want to continue using an environment-friendly mode of transport for work. Making Mumbai a city with cycle-inclusive infrastructure will definitely motivate others to opt for cycling, especially other last-mile delivery partners. Although we understand the challenges in the city, things like creating parking space for bicycles are easier unlike in the case of motorised vehicles. We are hopeful that the government will support us to sustain the use of cycles,” said Ulhas Muke, president of the Mumbai Dabbawalas Association.