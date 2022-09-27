New foot over-bridge ready at Mumbai’s Dadar station

The work of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at the southern end of the Dadar station of Mumbai’s Western Railway was completed Monday. According to the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the new FOB will benefit commuters using platforms 1, 2, 3, and 5 and the existing East skywalk.

The total length of the new FOB is 58 metre and width is 8 metre.

Infrastructure Upgrade: One more FOB completed on 26.09.2022 by @MrvcLtd at Dadar (South End) on @WesternRly Length. 58.00m

Width. 8.00m

Connecting platform No 1,2,3,5 & East Skywalk

(Note : Staircase for Platform No. 4 will also be constructed soon after monsoon) pic.twitter.com/13bkPtRVLy — MRVC Ltd. (@MrvcLtd) September 26, 2022

“The staircase for Platform No 4 could not be constructed due to the rains as foundations are close to the running track. Post-monsoon the staircase work will be taken up and it should be ready in two months,” the MFVC said.

The total project cost is pegged at Rs 8 crore approximately. The FOB construction work was initiated in December 2021.

Dadar station is believed to be the most congested station of the Mumbai Suburban Railway. It is the changing station for commuters who want to take the Western and Central railway routes.