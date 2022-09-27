scorecardresearch
New foot over-bridge ready at Mumbai’s Dadar station

According to the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation, the new FOB will benefit commuters using platforms 1, 2, 3 and 5 and the existing East skywalk.

According to the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the new FOB will benefit commuters using platforms 1, 2, 3, and 5 and the existing East skywalk. (Twitter/@MrvcLtd)

The work of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at the southern end of the Dadar station of Mumbai’s Western Railway was completed Monday. According to the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the new FOB will benefit commuters using platforms 1, 2, 3, and 5 and the existing East skywalk.

The total length of the new FOB is 58 metre and width is 8 metre.

“The staircase for Platform No 4 could not be constructed due to the rains as foundations are close to the running track. Post-monsoon the staircase work will be taken up and it should be ready in two months,” the MFVC said.

The total project cost is pegged at Rs 8 crore approximately. The FOB construction work was initiated in December 2021.

Dadar station is believed to be the most congested station of the Mumbai Suburban Railway. It is the changing station for commuters who want to take the Western and Central railway routes.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 02:06:50 pm
