Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Technical snag at Mumbai’s Dadar station, Central Railway train services hit

According to Central Railway, the problem was resolved around 8.30 am but trains are running late.

Over 32 lakh commuters travel on Central Railway alone daily. (Representative image)

Due to a technical problem in signal initiation at Mumbai’s Dadar station at 6 am, train services at the Central Railway main line were affected Thursday. According to Central Railway, the problem was resolved around 8.30 am but trains are running late.

Even at 11.30 am train services continue to run late by 15 minutes on the main line.

The issue occurred during peak hours when a lot of commuters travel by trains to reach offices. They expressed anger against the Central Railway over repeated technical problems causing disruptions in service.

Over 32 lakh commuters travel on Central Railway alone daily. A total 1,754 services are operated daily to meet the passenger traffic.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 01:13:55 pm
