From shutdown to acrylic comeback: ‘Parinda’ movie shooting site, Dadar Kabutarkhana, to be revived

A year after it was shut down, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to beautify the Dadar Kabutarkhana, one of Mumbai’s heritage landmarks and among the city’s oldest pigeon-feeding sites. Following the Bombay High Court’s (HC) order banning pigeon feeding in public spaces, the Kabutarkhana, located on a traffic island in Dadar, has remained closed and covered with tarpaulin sheets. Therefore, the BMC has now moved a proposal to restore the site’s appearance by removing the tarpaulin and enclosing the structure with transparent acrylic sheets — aiming to preserve the visibility of the heritage structure while ensuring that pigeon feeding does not resume.

Built in 1933, the Kabutarkhana at Dadar is one of the iconic locations in central Mumbai. The structure is a listed Grade II heritage property comprising a guarded enclosure with a water dispenser or fountain at the center. Feeders would usually give away grains from outside, while the birds would gather within the traffic island to feed on it. Meanwhile, citizens would also feed pigeons in public spaces like the roadside or parks.

Kabutarkhana in Dadar is one of the iconic locations in central Mumbai (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Kabutarkhana in Dadar is one of the iconic locations in central Mumbai (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

During the 1980s and 1990s, several Hindi films including the 1989 film Parinda were shot here. At present, the enclosure is being managed by a local trust.

This fresh move by the civic body also comes nearly three months after the Shiv Sena (UBT) demanded that the BMC take over the Dadar kabutarkhana to ensure wider road space. The kakbutarkhana is also located at a prime intersection adjoining the Dadar railway station, one of the city’s major high-footfall areas.

“We have created a beautification plan where the entire Kabutarkhana will be covered under transparent acrylic sheets instead of an opaque tarpaulin cover. This move will restore the heritage outlook of the structure while at the same time preventing the activity of pigeon feeding,” a senior civic official told the Indian Express. The officials maintained that the proposal had been sent to the civic ward committee for its approval, following which the beautification plan will be initiated. The officials also maintained that the physical aspect of the structure will not be altered to ensure the heritage view is kept intact.

“The structure had been lying idle ever since pigeon feeding was banned by the administration; therefore, the best possible plan was to use this space for the public. Our plan also involves beautifying the island through landscaping and greenery works. We are aiming to plant trees so that the traffic island can become an oxygen hotspot and also contribute in a way to curb air pollution in Mumbai,” the official said.

The structure had been lying idle ever since pigeon feeding was banned by the administration (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) The structure had been lying idle ever since pigeon feeding was banned by the administration (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The officials also said that the adjoining pavement of the Kabutarkhana will also be repaired to improve walkability.

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In many religious communities, feeding of pigeons is considered to be a pious act for which Kabutarkhanas were set up in several parts of Mumbai right from the colonial era.

In Jainism, feeding pigeons is a form of jeev daya or compassion for living beings, one of the central tenets of Jain ethics. Many Jain families and temples organize regular pigeon feeding, often near temples or trust-run kabutarkhanas.

In August last year, the Bombay HC ordered a ban on pigeon feeding citing health risks and pulmonary disorders. As a result, all the erstwhile Kabutarkhanas are lying in a defunct state, covered under tarpaulin sheets. In Mumbai, there are 51 Kabutarkhanas, including the Dadar one.

the religious sentiments of people, the BMC had announced four potential sites at Aarey forest, Gorai, Versova and Wadala to be alternate spots for pigeon feeding.

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However, the officials said that even though these places have been designated, it is not generating footfalls. The Bombay HC had also asked BMC to install CCTV cameras to monitor “mischievous” feeders, depute beat marshals or civic officers at feeding sites, and use nets to prevent pigeons from congregating.

