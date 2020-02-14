Mumbai dabbawalas set to get low-cost homes

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued directives in this regard on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued directives in this regard on Thursday.

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide low-cost homes to Mumbai’s dabbawalas under the centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued directives in this regard on Thursday. Pawar, who heads the state’s finance ministry, had convened a meeting to discuss various issues concerning the dabbawalas at Mantralaya on Thursday. He also ordered authorities to build a Bhavan (centre) dedicated to the dabbawalas in Mumbai.

Subhash Talekar, operations head of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, welcomed the move.

