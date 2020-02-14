Follow Us:
Friday, February 14, 2020
Mumbai dabbawalas set to get low-cost homes

Ajit Pawar, who heads the state's finance ministry, had convened a meeting to discuss various issues concerning the dabbawalas at Mantralaya on Thursday.

| Mumbai | Published: February 14, 2020 1:03:26 pm
Mumbai dabbawalas, Mumbai dabbawalas to get houses, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, mumbai city news, ajit pawar on houses for Mumbai dabbawalas Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued directives in this regard on Thursday.

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide low-cost homes to Mumbai’s dabbawalas under the centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued directives in this regard on Thursday. Pawar, who heads the state’s finance ministry, had convened a meeting to discuss various issues concerning the dabbawalas at Mantralaya on Thursday. He also ordered authorities to build a Bhavan (centre) dedicated to the dabbawalas in Mumbai.

Subhash Talekar, operations head of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, welcomed the move.

