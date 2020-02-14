Mumbai dabbawalas set to get low-cost homes

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide low-cost homes to Mumbai’s dabbawalas under the centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued directives in this regard on Thursday. Pawar, who heads the state’s finance ministry, had convened a meeting to discuss various issues concerning the dabbawalas at Mantralaya on Thursday. He also ordered authorities to build a Bhavan (centre) dedicated to the dabbawalas in Mumbai.
Subhash Talekar, operations head of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, welcomed the move.
