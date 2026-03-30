Mumbai Dabbawalas are taking six days off starting today. No, it has nothing to do with LPG crisis

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Mumbai’s dabbawalas are taking a six-day break from March 30 to April 4. The pause, however, has nothing to do with the ongoing LPG crisis, but is part of their annual leave to visit their native villages for jatra, an annual festival dedicated to local deities.
“Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association (Mumbai Dabbawala) would like to inform all our valued patrons that due to the annual pilgrimage of our village deity in Mulshi, Maval, Rajgurunagar, Ambegaon, Junnar, Akole, Sangamner (District: Ahilyanagar, Pune), our dabbawala workers and mukadams are required to be present in their respective villages. Therefore, from Monday, March 30, 2026 to Saturday, April 4, 2026, our tiffin delivery service will remain suspended,” read the official notice.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Ramdas Baban Karvande, president of the Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association, said this is a long-standing annual practice and has nothing to do with the ongoing LPG crisis. “Every year, during the Chaitra month, we take leave to attend the jatra in our villages,” he said.
Mumbai’s dabbawalas deliver nearly 80,000 tiffin boxes daily. Addressing concerns around disruption, Karvande pointed out that the break coincides with public holidays. “During these six days, there are occasions like Mahavir Jayanti, Shri Hanuman Jayanti, as well as an off for Good Friday. Hence, we are effectively taking only four additional leave days,” he said, adding that patrons are informed in advance and regular customers are familiar with the schedule.
Services will resume from Monday, April 6, 2026.
In its notice, the association also apologised for any inconvenience caused and urged patrons not to deduct wages. “Please do not deduct wages for four days’ vacation and two bank holidays,” it stated.
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