Mumbai Dabbawalas are taking six days off starting today. No, it has nothing to do with LPG crisis

Mumbai’s dabbawalas are taking a six-day break from March 30 to April 4. The pause, however, has nothing to do with the ongoing LPG crisis, but is part of their annual leave to visit their native villages for jatra, an annual festival dedicated to local deities.

“Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association (Mumbai Dabbawala) would like to inform all our valued patrons that due to the annual pilgrimage of our village deity in Mulshi, Maval, Rajgurunagar, Ambegaon, Junnar, Akole, Sangamner (District: Ahilyanagar, Pune), our dabbawala workers and mukadams are required to be present in their respective villages. Therefore, from Monday, March 30, 2026 to Saturday, April 4, 2026, our tiffin delivery service will remain suspended,” read the official notice.