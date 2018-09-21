Mumbai: DaanUtsav to begin from October 2

This year’s DaanUtsav is scheduled to be held from October 2 to 8. This year’s DaanUtsav is scheduled to be held from October 2 to 8.

To celebrate DaanUtsav, an annual festival promoting charity, several eminent personalities from Bollywood, corporate and cricketing worlds have urged people to participate and contribute to the society. This year’s DaanUtsav is scheduled to be held from October 2 to 8.

“Over the past 10 years, DaanUtsav has encouraged and inspired millions across the country. What started out as a simple idea is now a mass movement of giving, that involves corporates, schools, colleges, not-for-profits, governments and communities. In recognition and appreciation of our voluntary participation, the global ‘Giving Tuesday’ initiative is now observed in India as well, and falls on the Tuesday of the DaanUtsav week,” urged a letter released by the organisers.

It is signed by actors Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, singer Lata Mangeshkar, businesswoman Aun Aga, industrialist Aziz Premji, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, boxing star Mary Kom, Justice B N Srikrishna, Chhavi Rajawat and Devi Shetty.

