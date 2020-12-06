Cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area leaves 16 injured

Two fire tenders and two tankers are present on the spot, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (File)

A cylinder blast at a building in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area on Sunday morning left atleast 16 people injured. The incident took place at 7.23 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building (G+4) at Ganesh galli. Two fire tenders and two tankers are present on the spot, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While 12 persons have been admitted to King Edward Memorial Hospital, four have been taken to Global hospital.

(This is a developing story)

