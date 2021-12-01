Mumbai Cylinder blast: Infant succumbs to injuries

A DAY after a cylinder blast in Worli that had injured four of a family, a four-month-old infant succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

According to the officials from Disaster Management Cell, four persons were injured after fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in BDD Chawl number 3 in Worli on Tuesday. All four were moved to Nair Hospital. However, four-month-old Mangesh Puri died on Wednesday. The BMC had ordered an inquiry against the staff of Nair Hospital after a video had surfaced about negligence in their treatment.

Now, BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde and Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh have written a letter to municipal commissioner and mayor seeking stringent action against the staff who were responsible for negligence.