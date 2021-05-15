Mumbai Cyclone Tauktae: Thane to receive heavy rain tomorrow

As per the district forecast and warning issued by IMD, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are very likely to get light to moderate rain on Saturday. (Express File)

Under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The cyclone, forming over the southeast Arabian Sea on Saturday, is expected to lead to an active spell of rainfall over parts of Maharashtra, especially over the coastal belt of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till Sunday.

Tauktae may evolve into a “very severe cyclonic storm” with wind speeds up to 150 kmph to 160 kmph, said the IMD, which on Friday launched a cyclone watch and released the possible track it will take. The cyclone is headed towards Gujarat and likely to reach the coast by May 18.

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg with the forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places for Saturday and Sunday. Ghat areas in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli districts may witness heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on Saturday.

Wind speeds ranging between 50 kmph to 70 kmph are expected along the west coast till May 18. “As per the IMD forecast, the cyclonic storm after its formation may move north-northwestwards after the initial path to Karnataka coast. It is likely to intensify to a severe and very severe cyclonic storm. Winds in south Konkan may fall in the range of 92 kmph to 117 kmph and north Konkan between 62 kmph and 91 kmph,” said K S Hosalikar, scientist from Climate Research and Services, IMD Pune.

On Friday, the prevailing well-marked low-pressure system over Lakshadweep developed into a depression. IMD officials said the warm sea-surface temperatures over the Arabian Sea were aiding the rapid intensification of the system. Cyclones formed in the Bay of Bengal side of the north Indian Ocean are more frequent and stronger than those on the Arabian Sea.