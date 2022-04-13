Homemaker falls for ‘buy one plate, get two free’ ad on Facebook, duped of Rs 1 lakh

A 59-year-old homemaker was cheated by a cyber-fraudster, who uploaded an advertisement for a “buy one get two free” offer on plates on Facebook. The fraudster then tricked the woman into revealing her bank details, which were used to transfer Rs 1 lakh.

An FIR was registered by the Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali (east) on April 12. The woman told the police she saw the advertisement on Facebook which read, “Buy 1 Thali and Get 2 Thali free on First Order”, along with a mobile number to avail the offer.

The woman called the mobile number and the fraudster said she will have to pay Rs 10 for registration. The fraudster then sent her a fraudulent link asking her to fill in her bank details. The woman ended up filling her credit card details and within seconds, Rs 50,000 was debited from her account.

The woman confronted the fraudster, who said there was some technical error and promised to refund the money, for which he asked her for details of another credit card. The woman ended up providing details of her second credit card, and another Rs 50,000 were debited from her account. She then realised she had been duped, and approached the police.