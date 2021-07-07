Mumbai: Cyber racket ‘selling’ Covid, black fungus drugs busted

“The accused had taken money from people in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, etc. in advance and later switched off their cell phones,” said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Of Police. (Representational)

THE MUMBAI crime branch on Tuesday busted an inter-state cyber fraud gang that targeted over 200 people across the country on the pretext of providing remdesivir injection, oxygen, and other medicines for the treatment of Covid-19 and mucormycosis.

Police said that the accused would dupe people by putting up posts on social media platforms claiming to be from the pharmaceutical company Cipla.

“The accused had taken money from people in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, etc. in advance and later switched off their cell phones,” said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Of Police, crime branch.

After Cipla received multiple complaints from the relatives of Covid victims about being cheated, the pharma company registered an FIR on June 16.

During the investigation, police identified over 100 mobile numbers shared through various bogus Twitter accounts.