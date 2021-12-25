Mumbai: Cyber police summon Devendra Fadnavis to record statement as witness in document leak case

IN ITS probe in connection with the documents leak case, the Mumbai cyber police have summoned former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to record his statement as a witness, a magistrate’s court was informed on Friday.

The police have approached the court seeking documents from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs citing an interview given by Fadnavis in March. The court will decide on the police plea on Tuesday.

Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar submitted before the court that Fadnavis had in an interview on March 23 said that he had submitted documents to the Union Home Secretary related to the alleged corruption in transfers of police officers. The application filed before the court sought access to these documents for its probe.

Misar also cited the Bombay High Court order passed last week where the court rejected a plea by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla challenging the FIR lodged by the police in March under the Officials Secrets Act against unidentified persons for allegedly tapping phones and leaking confidential documents following a complaint by the State Intelligence Department (SID). Misar submitted that the High Court bench had observed that a prima facie case cognizable offence is disclosed and the police have a duty to investigate it.

SPP Misar submitted that Fadnavis had been summoned as a witness and he had responded that he would appear before the police.

Representing the Union government, lawyer Shreeram Shirsat opposed the plea stating that the police’s application is vague. He further said that there cannot be a ‘roving inquiry’ without any specific reference to what the police require. Shirsat said the application does not mention the documents which are claimed to have been submitted or are required for the probe.

The court is likely to decide on the plea on December 28.

A few months ago, Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then DGP allegedly about police transfers mentioning details of intercepted calls. While Shukla has not been named in the FIR, the state government had told the HC that its probe involves three pen drives requisitioned by Shukla, which contained information kept in the servers of the SID.