Mumbai: Cyber-fraudsters promise job in Indigo Airlines, dupe unemployed man of Rs 3.79 lakh

Two cyber-fraudsters, who impersonated as officials from Indigo Airlines, duped an unemployed man from Mumbai of Rs 3.79 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job as ticket-checker at the Mumbai International Airport. An FIR was registered with the Wadala police station on August 30.

The 42-year-old complainant told the police that he lives in Wadala with his wife and son and used to run tuition classes. But due to the pandemic he had to shut down his classes and was looking for a job. On June 1, he saw a job advertisement on Shine.com for a ticket checker in Indigo Airlines. He called on the number given in the advertisement but did not know that it was given by cyber-fraudsters.

The complainant called on the number following which, a woman who impersonated as an official from Indigo Airlines, asked him to pay a registration fee. After paying the fees, on June 3 he was asked to give an “online examination”. Same day he received an email purported to be sent by the Airlines stating that he got the job. He then received a phone call from the woman who asked him to pay money as processing fees, IT transactions, gate pass etc. After her, another woman called up and asked him to pay more money for IT Transactions and gate pass. Between June 1 and August 18, the two fraud women made him transfer a total of Rs 3.79 lakh. The man finally realised that they were fraudsters and approached the Wadala police station who are trying to trace the women.