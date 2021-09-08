Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters dupes Central railway engineer of Rs 37,266

A 50-year-old senior engineer with the Central Railway was allegedly recently duped of Rs 37,266 by cyber fraudsters who impersonated as executives from a non-banking financial company and tricked him into transferring the amount on the pretext of processing a loan of Rs 2.50 lakh.

The engineer lodged an FIR with the CSMT government railway police station on September 6. The complainant told police that he was on duty on August 7 when he received a phone call from a cyber fraudster who posed as an executive from Hero Fincorp and said a loan has been approved to him of Rs 2.50 lakh.

The fraudster asked the complainant to download an app but the complainant was unable to do it following which the accused asked him if he uses an e-wallet. When the complainant replied in the positive, he asked him to open a link and pay Rs 5,159.

The complainant followed all the instructions given by the fraudster and within minutes three transactions took place and Rs 27,000 got debited from his account. The complainant confronted the fraudster who said there is some issue with the server and that his senior will help him resolve the issue.

Another fraudster, posing as a senior executive, came on the phone and tricked the complainant into sending another Rs 10,266 got debited from his account. The complainant then realised he had been duped and approached the police.