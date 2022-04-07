Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters dupe man of Rs 1.86 lakh

On March 13, a 30-year-old man from Kalachowkie was approached by two women on Facebook and lured into intimate video calls. Subsequently, they threatened to post his nude videos online and demanded money.

Eight days later, to ensure that he has sufficient money to pay the group of sexortionists, the man, who worked at a financial firm, started looking for a second job on the Internet. He was then targeted by another set of cyber frauds who duped him into paying money on the pretext of facilitating a “high-salaried job” of a playboy.

The man went on to approach the police, following which a case was registered at Kalachowkie police station on charges of extortion, cheating and cheating by impersonation on Tuesday. In all, the complainant lost Rs 1.86 lakh to the cyber frauds.

The police said the complainant had received two friend requests from Neelam Kumari and Anjali Sharma on his Facebook account on March 13. “He accepted their friend requests and started chatting with Kumari. She offered him to join her on an intimate video call… later, he had another intimate video call with Sharma,” said an officer.

But the complainant was caught off guard when he received the recordings of his video recordings. “He was threatened that his nude videos will be uploaded on YouTube and accordingly, the accused demanded money from him… He initially transferred Rs 8,000 but when they started demanding more money, he blocked their numbers,” said the officer.

Subsequently, he received a call from a person, who identified himself as a police officer from Delhi. The officer allegedly told the complainant that his nude video has been uploaded on YouTube and he can officially write to the website to ensure that it is taken down in return for money.

“In all the complainant paid Rs 60,000 to the first gang of cyber frauds… but as they demanded more money to remove the video, he started looking for a job online when he was targeted by another group of cyber frauds,” said the officer.

While looking for a second job, he came across the website of Acescort India Ltd Club Gigo on March 21. He noticed hat the job of a playboy was being offered and he contacted the company. “On the pretext of filing his forms, appearing for HR interview and completing other documents, the complainant was made to pay Rs 1.26 lakh… The fact that he has been duped came to light when he discussed the matter with his friend,” the officer added.