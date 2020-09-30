Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters dupe 78-year-old of Rs 2.32 lakh

On September 22, the police said that complainant Narendra Mehta received a phone call from a person named Vijay Chauhan. (Representational)

The Malabar Hill police is on the lookout for unidentified fraudsters who allegedly duped a 78-year-old man to the tune of Rs 2.32 lakh.

On September 22, the police said that complainant Narendra Mehta received a phone call from a person named Vijay Chauhan, who while posing as a bank official, allegedly told the senior citizen that his credit card has been deactivated and he can help him in getting it reactivated.

“The caller managed to convince the senior citizen that he is attached to a private bank…,” said an officer from the police station.

Mehta gave away his credit card number, CVV and expiry date details as well as the OTP generated on his cellphone.

Following this, Rs 2.32 lakh got debited from his account, said police.

“After preliminary inquiry, a case has been registered. We are trying to trace the culprits. We have started scrutinising the call data records of the number from where the call was made to Mehta and the bank account used by the frauds,” said Senior Inspector Nilkanth Patil.

