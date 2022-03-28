Mumbai: Cyber-fraudsters create fake Ambuja Cements portal again, dupe company of Rs 3.21 lakh

A 26-year-old man, who works for a real estate company, went on the internet to search for the number of Ambuja Cements Limited and ended up calling on a mobile number given on a fake website of the company losing Rs 3.21 lakh to cyber fraud.

There have been multiple incidents in 2019 and 2021 where fraudsters created fake websites or gave fake numbers of Ambuja Cements on the internet duping customers ordering cement.

Based on a complaint by the man, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Bangur Nagar police station on March 27. The complainant told the police that as a purchase executive in a real estate company based in Goregaon (West), he has to order raw materials like cement for their real estate projects. On February 7, he went on Google and searched for the Ambuja Cements website and reached a fake website. He got an email ID—sales@ambujalimeted.com—and sent a mail asking them if they can supply 1,200 bags of cement of different grades.

The fraudster replied that they have the cement in stock and gave him the quotation for it along with a phone number. The total amount for 1,200 cement bags came up to Rs 3.21 lakh. The complainant sent the money to the bank account given by the fraudster. However, after receiving the money the fraudster did not respond to his email and stopped taking phone calls.

The complainant then called him from another number and the fraudster picked up and told him that he will provide him with an update in some days. A day later the complainant called from another number and the fraudster said that he had been cheated and asked him not to call back. The complainant then decided to approach the police.