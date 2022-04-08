Mumbai: Cyber fraudster sends phone to man, uses it to cheat him of Rs 2.9 lakh

In an unusual case of cybercrime, a fraudster couriered a mobile phone to a 53-year-old film distributor in Mumbai, used it to hack into the man’s bank account and siphoned off Rs 6.90 lakh, the police said. Prompt intervention by the bank, however, helped to recover Rs 4 lakh, they said.

In the FIR registered subsequently on April 6, the complainant told the Juhu police that he received a phone call from the accused on March 27 in which the latter posed as an executive from Citibank Diners Club International and offered him a new credit card. The executive allegedly told the man that he would have to share details of any other credit card to link it with the new one; however, the complainant was busy that day, he said.

As per the FIR, on April 5, the fraudster called again and sent the complainant a link on WhatsApp asking him to fill up a form in order to get the card. The complainant clicked on the link and filled in his personal details including name, address, PAN, Aadhaar information, credit card number and email address. The fraudster then called back saying he was unable to proceed as his iPhone did not support the link, it said.

The accused then told the complainant that he would send a phone and asked him to remove the SIM card from his iPhone and insert it in the new phone; by 9 pm the same day, the complainant received another phone and followed the instructions, the FIR said. The accused then asked him to open the DOT secure app and add a password in it; soon after, Rs 4 lakh was debited from the distributor’s account through RTGS transactions, it added.

The complainant immediately called the bank and blocked the transaction with their help after which the money was credited back to his account. The accused, nevertheless, hacked into his net banking account and managed to do online shopping worth Rs 50,000 and withdrew another Rs 2.40 lakh by sending it to an e-wallet account, the police said.