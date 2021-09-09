Mumbai: Cyber fraudster promises part-time job at Amazon, dupes man of Rs 2.58 lakh

A 34-year-old unemployed man lost Rs 2.58 lakh to a cyber-fraudster, who promised him a part time job for Amazon where he has to buy their products to increase their sales and in return, he would get a hefty commission after each sale. The fraudster said once the commission is received, he can cancel the order and get his money back as well.

The complainant lodged an FIR with the Andheri police station on September 6. In his complaint, he said that he was unable to find work due to the pandemic and his wife works in a private company. He was desperately looking for a job and received a text message on his phone where a job to work for Amazon was offered to him along with a mobile number for further queries.

He called on the number and the cyber-fraudster impersonating as an employee of a private company cooked up a story that he works for a company which has partnered with Amazon to increase sales of products on Amazon.

The fraudster told him that he can earn Rs 8,000 daily through commissions by helping them to increase sales of Amazon products. For this, he will have to first buy a product by paying the money in an e-wallet account given to him and he will soon get a commission for it. To win the complainant’s trust, the fraudster made him invest small amounts of Rs 200, Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 to an e-wallet account given to him and the complainant, after making these small investments, received Rs 118, Rs 468 and Rs 1400 as commission, respectively.

After winning his trust, the fraudster asked him to place an order for eight products to get a hefty commission. The complainant got lured and deposited a total of Rs 2.58 lakh for the eight products but did not get any commission. When he called the fraudster, the latter refused to refund the money and cut the call. The complainant realised he had been duped and approached the Andheri police.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old homemaker from Borivali lost Rs 2.33 lakh to a cyber-fraudster when the latter sent her a message purportedly sent by Amazon offering her a work from home job. She was also told that she has to invest money initially to buy an Amazon product and increase its rating for which she would get a commission.