Mumbai: Cyber fraudster poses as SBI official on phone, dupes’ customer of Rs 1.50 lakh

A 42-year-old man in Mumbai was duped of Rs 1.50 lakh by a cyber fraudster who impersonated as a State Bank of India (SBI) official over the phone and tricked him into revealing his One Time Password (OTP) and transferred the amount from his bank account.

The complainant, who works as an assistant manager in a mineral water bottle manufacturing company, said the fraudster called him claiming to complete his “credit card upgradation” process.

The complainant told police, “The fraudster told me my office and bank address correctly. He also knew my credit card number and spelled it out for me. So, I believed he was calling from SBI. He then asked me for a One Time Password (OTP) which came on my mobile phone and I shared it seven times.”

Later the complainant realised that a total of Rs 1.50 lakh were debited from his account. He tried reaching out to the fraudster, but his phone was was switched off. He then approached the Andheri police to register an FIR.