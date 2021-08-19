Mumbai: Cyber fraudster poses as job site executive to cheat woman of Rs 29,000

A 30-year-old woman who had taken paid membership on a job search website was duped of Rs 29,000 by a fraudster who impersonated as a representative and tricked her into transferring the money on the pretext of returning her membership fees. An FIR was registered with the Mira Road police station in Thane district on August 16.

The complainant woman told the police that she used to work as a manager in a luxurious hotel in Vile Parle (east) but due to the Covid-19 lockdown rules, she was not able to board local trains and quit her job.

In April this year, she took paid membership on Naukri.com for Rs 5,624, hoping to land another job. However, on August 3 she received a phone call from a woman who posed as an executive of Naukri.com and asked about the job offers she was receiving and whether she was happy with the paid membership. The complainant told her that she was unable to find any good jobs.

The fraudster then offered the complainant a refund of her membership fees and she readily agreed. The fraudster passed the woman’s number to a companion who sent her a phishing link. The complainant went on the website and filled in all the details and was asked to pay Rs 10 as processing fees. She received an OTP for the transaction but as soon as she entered the OTP, Rs 10,000 got debited from her account.

She confronted the man who said it was due to a technical error and asked her to repeat the process. She entered the next OTP too and another Rs 19,000 got debited. The woman realised she had been cheated and immediately called her bank to freeze transactions and went to the police station to lodge a complaint.