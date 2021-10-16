Mumbai: Cyber-fraudster poses as Cred executive, dupes nurse of Rs 2.46 lakh

A 44-year-old woman working as a nurse in a civic hospital fell prey to cyber-fraud when a man impersonating as an executive from Cred, a fintech company, tricked her into installing an application used to get remote access of a mobile phone and stole her banking details which were used to transfer Rs 2.46 lakh from her bank account.

The woman registered an FIR with the Dindoshi police station in Malad (east) on October 15. The woman said that while checking her bank account earlier this month, she realised that some more money has been debited form her account. She was using Cred app to make payments. She searched for their helpline number on internet and ended up getting a fraudster’s number.

The woman did not realise that many cyber-fraudsters give their own number on Google as that of customer care and helpline service for several banks, courier service, wine shops, online shopping portals etc.

The woman called on the number and the fraudster impersonating as a Cred executive asked her to install Anydesk app, which enables one to see all the mobile activities of the person. The fraudsters also use a screen recording application in their phones to record the mobile activities happening on the victim’s phone.

The woman followed all the instructions given by the fraudster and started receiving One Time Passwords (OTPs) from her bank on her phone for making money transfers. The fraudster too was able to see the OTPs and used them to transfer Rs 2.46 lakh from her bank account. On realising she has been duped, the woman approached her bank and then the police station.