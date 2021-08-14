Cyber fraudster poses as BSNL executive, dupes 80-year-old of Rs 59,500

A cyber fraudster posing as a BSNL executive tricked an 80-year-old man into transferring Rs 59,500 from his bank account on the pretext of helping him to prevent his mobile SIM from getting blocked.

The man’s 53-year-old daughter lodged a FIR with the Chembur police station on August 12. As per the complaint, on August 11, the senior citizen received an SMS on his mobile which read, “Dear customer, your BSNL SIM document has been expired Today please call customer car immediately Your BSNL SIM will be block within 24 hrs (BSNL).”

The senior citizen felt it was sent by BSNL and called on the mobile number. The fraudster introduced himself as an executive from the customer care service of BSNL and asked the man to download the Quick Support app, a remote access application that enables fraudsters to see your mobile activities.

The fraudster then asked the man to send a fee of Rs 12 to him for unblocking his SIM card. As the man used his debit card details to make the transaction, the fraudster saw his banking details via the app. Within a few minutes, via multiple transactions, Rs 59,500 was withdrawn from his account. The man later realized that the fraudster had used his bank details to make the transactions and was also able to see the One Time Password (OTP) that he received on his phone using the Quick Support application. The man then switched off his phone and approached the local police.