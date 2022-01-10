Mumbai: Cyber-fraudster offers international credit card, dupes businessman of Rs 4.20 lakh

A cyber-fraudster impersonated a bank official and sent a text message with a phishing link to a businessman, offering him an international credit card and tricked him into sharing his banking details and used it to dupe him of Rs 4.20 lakh.

An FIR was registered on January 7 at Khar police station regarding the matter. The 49-year-old complainant told the police that he runs a business related to ice cream and dairy products. On January 5 at 10.30 pm, he received a text message which he thought was sent by the relationship manager of Citibank diners club, offering him an international credit card.

The message had a phishing link on which the complainant was asked to fill in his personal details. The complainant clicked on the link, filled his banking details and at around 11.15 pm, he saw alerts on his phone that Rs 4.20 lakh have been debited from his account. He immediately called the bank to block his account and subsequently approached the police.