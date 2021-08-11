Mumbai: Cyber fraudster impersonates army man, dupes woman of Rs 2.39 lakh

She made a profile on an online marketplace and uploaded a free advertisement of her furniture on August 7.

A 30-year-old woman was duped by a cyber fraudster who impersonated an army man over the phone and on the pretext of making her a payment for her furniture tricked her into transferring Rs 2.39 lakh from her account.

The complainant told the police that she wanted to sell her old sofa and table set. She made a profile on an online marketplace and uploaded a free advertisement of her furniture on August 7.

On August 8, she received a phone call from the fraudster who impersonated an army man named Dharam Singh. To win her trust, he sent his Aadhar card and Army identity card on WhatsApp.

Stating that he wants to buy the furniture, the accused said that he will send advance payment through a digital wallet. He sent her a QR code asking her to send Rs 1 and soon after she will receive Rs 2. The woman followed his instructions and Rs 2 was deposited in her account. He sent another QR code and Rs 100 were deposited in her account.

The complainant then sent Rs 1,500 but did not receive double the amount. However, the fraudster convinced her that there is some technical error and made her deposit money multiple times telling her that she will receive double the amount.

In four more transactions, the woman ended up sending a total of Rs 2.39 lakh thinking she will receive double the amount. The woman finally realized that she had been duped and approached the local police.

An FIR has been registered in the case and a probe is underway.